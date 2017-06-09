Lindsey Young, Jr., age 76, of Bunkie

Lindsey Young, Jr.

BUNKIE - Memorial services for Lindsey Young, Jr. will be held at Salem Missionary Baptist Church on Saturday, June 10, 2017 at 11 a.m. Burial will be at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Melancon Funeral Home, Bunkie.

Mr. Young, age 76, of Bunkie, formerly of Lake Charles, passed away at Bayou Vista Manor Nursing Home on Saturday, June 3, 2017. Born on January 28, 1941, he was retired from Calcasieu Pipe and Steel. He loved fishing and cards.

He is survived by four daughters, Stephanie Young of Bunkie, Lydia Butler of Bunkie, Carol (Joseph) Guillory of Lafayette and Becky Lavalais of Georgia; three sons, Clyde Young, Sr. of Bunkie, Trenton “T.C.” (Kameisha) Young of Bunkie and Ricky (Celiann) Young of Georgia; one brother, Roy (Josephine) Young of Lake Charles; and numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren.