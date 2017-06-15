Linwood Paul Whitney, age 87, of St. Landry

Linwood Paul Whitney

ST. LANDRY - Funeral services for Linwood Paul Whitney will be at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 17, 2017 at Melancon Funeral Home with the Revs. Wayne Holston, Roger Whittington and Dean Champagne officiating. Interment will follow in the St. Theresa Catholic Church Cemetery in St. Landry under the direction of Melancon Funeral Home, Bunkie.

The family requests that visitation be observed at Melancon Funeral Home on Friday, June 16, 2017 from 5 p.m. - 9 p.m. and resume on Saturday, June 17, 2017 from 9 a.m. - 10:45 a.m.

Mr. Whitney, age 87, of St. Landry, passed away on Wednesday, June 14, 2017 in his residence. Born on October 7, 1929, he was a retired supervisor with Shell Oil and was a member of the Calvary Baptist Church.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Edmonia Leger Whitney; his daughter, Nelwyn Ortego; his brothers, William Whitney, Jr., Floyd A. Whitney and Robert Whitney; and two sisters, Ruby W. Rogers and Grace Whitney Daigle.

He is survived by his daughter, Christine Herrington of Alexandria; his son, James Ortego of Lafayette; three grandchildren, Amanda Ortego (Lawrence) Blalock of St. Landry, Chance Ortego of New Orleans and Matthew Herrington of Alexandria; his brother, Elwood Whitney of Houma; his sister-in-law, Bae Whitney of Phoenix, Arizona; and five great grandchildren, Hunter Blood, Drake Blood, Tyner Fontenot, Dayton Blalock and Adalyn Nelwyn Blalock.