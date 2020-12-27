Lionel Guidry, Jr, Mansura

Funeral service for Lionel Joseph Guidry, Jr. of Mansura are currently pending.

Lionel Guidry, Jr., age 89, passed away on Friday, December 25, 2020 at the St. Francis Cabrini Hospital in Alexandria.

Lionel was a member of the Knights of Columbus organization for 40 years. He was also a police officer for 30 years at the Kenner Police Department and owned Guidry’s Tv repair service for 20 years.

Those left to cherish his memory are his wife, Eloise Lemoine of Mansura; daughter, Pamela (Ronald) Scallan of Mansura; sister, Irma Coco of Moreauville; grandchildren: Ryan (Roshelle) Scallan of Cottonport; Matthew (Candice) Scallan of Simmesport and Scott Scallan of Mansura; great-grandchildren: Alexus Scallan, Eva Scallan, Madison Scallan, Rivers Scallan, Adalyn Scallan and Reeves Scallan; one great-great grandchild, Kohen Bordelon; one godchild, Amanda Villagomez of Metairie.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Lionel, Sr. & Gertrude Dufour Guidry; brothers, Charles Guidry and Jules Guidry; and his step brother, Peter Cook.

