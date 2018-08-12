Lionel Johnson

BUNKIE - Funeral services for Lionel Johnson will be Wednesday, August 15, 2018 at 11 a.m. at the Second Union Baptist Church in Bunkie with Rev. Floyd Racks officiating. Burial will be in the church cemetery under the direction of Melancon Funeral Home, Bunkie.

The family requests visitation be observed at the Second Union Baptist Church on Wednesday, August 15, 2018 from 9 a.m. until service time.

Mr. Johnson, age 76, of Evergreen, passed away in his residence on Tuesday, August 7, 2018. He was a retired employee of the Holsum Bakery. He was born on November 30, 1941.

He was preceded in death by his father, Willie Johnson; his mother, Virginia Vories and; a brother, Dr. Edward Thompson.

He is survived by his son, Dexter (Shaterica) Johnson of Lafayette; two grandchildren, D'Eryka Johnson of Lafayette and Destyni Johnson of Lafayette; his four sisters, Louise (James) Hall of Bunkie, Delores Mims of Bunkie, Mable Boyd of Bunkie and Hazel Beverly of Bunkie; and his two brothers, Robert Johnson of Bunkie and Elton Johnson of Bunkie.