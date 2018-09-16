Lionel Matthews, age 63, of Cottonport

Lionel Matthews

COTTONPORT - Funeral services for Lionel Matthews will be held at Escude Funeral Home in Cottonport on Friday, September 21, 2018 at 12 noon. Burial will with military honors will held at the Morning Star Cemetery.

Visitation will take place at the funeral home from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Mr. Lionel Matthews age 63, passed away on Wednesday, September 5, 2018 at Rapides Regional Medical Center. He was a graduate of Plaucheville High School where he was their favorite basketball star. At the time of his death he was a resident of Cottonport. Mr. Lionel enlisted in the United States Army immediately after graduation. After he completed his tour in the Army, he joined The United States Marine Corps.

He is survived by his mother, Mrs. Olla Mae Matthews of Plaucheville; one sister, Edna Matthews Williams; one brother Walter Patrick Matthews; four children, Isaacel “Lenny”, Lionel “Jay”, DeLesha, and Catrina (Trina); two nieces Sharolyn “Missy”; two nephews, Joshua “Peewee” and Anthony “Tony”; and 12 grandchildren.