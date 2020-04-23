Lionel Trench, former Mansura teacher

Lionel Trench was a native of Vacherie, LA and resident of Thibodaux, LA. He entered eternal rest on Friday, April 17, 2020 at Thibodaux Regional Hospital in Thibodaux, LA at the age of 73. Lionel was born on October 21, 1946 in Vacherie, LA to the late Evelyn Trench Jairles and was reared in Vacherie, LA by his mother and uncle, Jeffery Trench. He was educated in the St. James Parish School System and graduated from Magnolia High School. He furthered his education at Southern University in Baton Rouge, LA where he obtained his undergraduate and master's degrees. Lionel was an educator for thirty-eight years before retiring.

He began his teaching career in Avoyelles Parish at Mansura High School in Mansura, LA. He continued teaching at Evergreen Jr. High School (Houma, LA) and St. James Jr. High School (Vacherie, LA). He was also an administrator in the St James Parish School System serving as an Assistant Principal at St. James Junior High School, St. James High School, Romeville Elementary School and Paulina Elementary School. Lionel accepted Christ as his personal savior and was baptized in 1992 by the late Rev. James Trench, Sr.

He was an active member of the Highway Baptist Church under the leadership of Rev. Wesley Brown where he sang in the choir until his health failed. He was a member of the Mason Lodge #12 F&M PHA and the Young Soldiers Benevolent Association. On April 22, 1983, Lionel welcomed his firstborn, Mia Trench and on February 6, 1987 he welcomed his second daughter, Tiffany Trench. On November 25, 1998, he married Leona Trench and gained three daughters, Neechi Brown, Tennille Bougere and Darcel Toliver. Lionel loved Southern University football, educating children, and being with his family and friends. He will be missed by all who knew and loved him.

Lionel is survived by his wife, Leona Trench, daughters Mia and Tiffany Trench, Neechi (Willie) Brown, Tennille Bougere, and Darcel Toliver. His grandchildren, Mason Hurst, Brennan Burrell, Mya Burrell, Yazmin Brown, Kailyn Brown and Dawson Lee. He is also survived by his devoted siblings, Equilla (Stanley) Bazile, Owen Anthony (Kim) Jairles and Ronnie (Vanessa) Joseph; brother in law, Stan Bazile sister-in-law, Lily (Johnatan) Russ; Godchildren, Lameka Williams Gaines and Mardecia Lynn Charles McDonald; his longtime friend, Kenneth Harris, and many cherished nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Lionel was preceded in death by his parents, Evelyn Trench Jairles and Owen Jairles, Sr.; sister, Aletha Jairles Wire; aunts Sara Ann Harris, Enola Brown, and Mary Alice Pillette; uncles Rev. James Trench, Sr., Sam Trench, Sr. and Jeffery Trench.