Lisa Gaspard Lacombe, age 52, of Marksville

MARKSVILLE - Memorial services for Mrs. Lisa Gaspard Lacombe will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, January 20, 2018 at the Marksville Church of the Nazarene with Brother Gary Jones officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home of Marksville.

Visitation will be held at the Marksville Church of the Nazarene on Saturday, January 20, 2018 from 11 a.m. until the time of services.

Mrs. Lacombe, age 52, of Marksville, passed away on Sunday, January 14, 2018 at Avoyelles Hospital in Marksville. She was born on July 8, 1965.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Dane Lacombe; parents, Javis and Youvina Gaspard; and one sister, Tammy Gaspard Ducote.

Survivors include one son, Shawn Gaspard of Pineville; one daughter, Nickey Drouin of Marksville; one brother, Jarred Gaspard of Dupont; two sisters, Sindy Gaspard Purifoy of Baytown, Texas and Brittany Gaspard of Dupont; and five grandchildren.

