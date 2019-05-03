Lisa Gauthier, age 54, of Cottonport

Funeral services for Lisa Gauthier of Cottonport will take place at the St. Mary's Assumption Catholic Church of Cottonport on Saturday, May 4th, 2019 beginning at 10:00am. Burial will commence at the St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery #2.

Lisa Gauthier, age 54, passed away on Sunday, April 28th, 2019 at the Rapides Regional Medical Center of Alexandria.

Those left to cherish her memory are her children, Mallory Gauthier, Brandon Gauthier, Dyllon Gauthier, Destiny Randall, Chelsey Randall, and Kelly Smoot, all of Cottonport; husband, Moses Randall of Cottonport; siblings, Donna Thevenot, Neil Thevenot, Tim Thevenot, Tony Gauthier, Corabell Smoot; sister-in-law, Connie Thevenot; all of Cottonport. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Tray Gauthier, Ja'Kolby Johnson, Jade Johnson, Brenna Ferguson, Brae'Lynn Ferguson, Kyzi Randall, Ky'Mani Randall, Braylon Lewis, Alisa Gauthier, Khelani Prater. She is also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, extended family, and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Allen and Inez Tassin Gauthier.

Visitation will be held from 2:00pm to 10:00pm on Friday, May 3rd, 2019 at the Escude Funeral Home of Cottonport and will resume Saturday morning at 8:00am.