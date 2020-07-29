Lisa Moreau, 53, Yellow Bayou

Funeral Mass for Lisa Michelle Moreau of Yellow Bayou will begin at 11:00am on Thursday, July 30, 2020 at Christ the King Catholic Church in Simmesport with Fr. Paul officiating. Burial will be held at Christ the King Cemetery in Simmesport. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Escude Funeral Home.

Lisa Moreau, age 53, passed away on Monday, July 27, 2020 in Shreveport, LA. She was known and loved by many. Lisa enjoyed working with her work family at the Cottonport Bank.

Those left to cherish her memory are her mother, Alberta B. Moreau of Yellow Bayou; sister, Melinda Moreau of Yellow Bayou; brother, Wiley (Wendy) Moreau of Yellow Bayou; niece, Jennifer (Beau) Desselle of Mansura; nephew, Ashton Moreau of Yellow Bayou; two great nieces, Coraline Desselle and Willow Jane Desselle of Mansura. She is also survived by numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, extended family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her father, Wiley Moreau, Sr.