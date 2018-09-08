Lois Barbin Bordelon, age 82, of Marksville

Lois Barbin Bordelon

MARKSVILLE - A Mass of Christian Burial for Mrs. Lois Barbin Bordelon will be held at 12 noon on Tuesday, September 11, 2018 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Marksville with Father Rusty Rabalais officiating. Interment will be St. Joseph Cemetery #2 in Marksville. Arrangements are under the direction of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home of Marksville.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, September 11, 2018 from 10 a.m. until shortly before funeral service time.

Mrs. Bordelon, age 82, of Marksville, passed away on Friday, September 7, 2018 at St. Francis Cabrini Hospital in Alexandria. She was born on August 25, 1936.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Percy and Viney Gaspard Barbin; husband, Burton John Bordelon; brother, Ryland Barbin; and sister, Marie Barbin.

Those left to cherish her memory include two sons, Stephen Bordelon of Los Angeles, California and Mark (“La La”) Bordelon of Brouillette; one sister, Joanne (Mancel) Galland of Marksville; five grandchildren, Brandy Bordelon, Lee Bordelon, Ashley Watts, Beau Bordelon and Danielle Wiley; six great-grandchildren, Wesley Plummer, Isabella Watts, Amelia Watts, Kolton Mathews, Luke Wiley and Lilly Wiley.