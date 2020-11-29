Lois Lemoine, 89, Moreauville

Funeral mass for Lois Margaret Lemoine of Moreauville will begin at 11:00am on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at the St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Bordelonville. Internment will follow at the St. Peter’s Catholic Mausoleum.

Lois Lemoine, age 89, passed away on Friday. November 27, 2020 at the Riviere de Soleil Community Care Center in Mansura.

Those left to cherish her memory are her son, Brent Lemoine of Moreauville; sisters, Judith Lemoine of Moreauville and Clarice Guillory of Slaughter; brother, Earl Lemoine of Plaucheville; grandchildren, Lacie Lemoine (Randy) of Moreauville and Sean Lemoine (Michiko) of California. She is also survived by 2 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Tunney Lemoine; parents, Leon & Delores Mayeux Lemoine; sister, Barbara Foret; brothers: Kermit Lemoine, Clovis Lemoine and Douglas Lemoine.

A visitation will begin at 5:00pm on Monday, November 30, 2020 until 10:00pm at the Escude Funeral Home in Moreauville. A rosary prayer service will begin at 7:00pm on Monday at the Escude Funeral Home in Moreauville. Visitation will resume at 9:00am on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 until 10:30am at the Escude Funeral Home in Moreauville.