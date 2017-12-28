Lois Mae Guillory, age 84, of Marksville

Lois Mae Guillory

MARKSVILLE - Funeral services for Lois Mae Guillory will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, December 30, 2017 in the chapel of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home in Marksville with Father Abraham Palakkattuchira officiating. Interment will be in St. Joseph Cemetery #1 in Marksville. Arrangements are under the direction of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home of Marksville.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, December 30, 2017 in the chapel of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home in Marksville from 9 a.m. until service time.

Mrs. Guillory, age 84, of Marksville, passed away on Wednesday, December 20, 2017 at Avoyelles Hospital in Marksville. Born on April 20, 1933, Lois received a Master’s Degree in Education from Louisiana College in the 1960’s. She was a teacher at Marksville Elementary School starting in the late 1960’s and retired in the early 1990’s.

She was preceded in death by her siblings, Harry Desselle, Doris Poret, and Bertha Brouillette; and husband, Carroll J. Guillory.

Survivors include her children, Daniel Stone of Arizona and Pam Stone Holt of Washington, D. C.; three grandchildren, Mindi Stone, Annie Stone, and Whitney Hughes; and numerous nieces and nephews.