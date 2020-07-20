Lois Normand, 92

Private services for Lois Normand were held on Thursday, July 16, 2020, at Our Lady of Prompt Succor Catholic Church with Rev. Dan O’Connor officiating. Burial followed at Alexandria Memorial Gardens under the direction of John Kramer & Son Funeral Home.

Lois is preceded in death by her husband, Huron Normand, and parents Thomas and Ann Gauthier Jeansonne; and two brothers, John Jeansonne and Donald Jeansonne.

Lois Ellen Jeansonne Normand, 92, a lifelong resident of Alexandria, Louisiana passed away on Tuesday, July 14, 2020. Lois Normand was born in Alexandria on July 17, 1927 to her parents, Thomas Lamar and Ann Gauthier Jeansonne. Lois was united in marriage to Huron Paul Normand Nov 16, 1947 in Alexandria. He preceded her in death on May 25, 2001, after 53 years of marriage.

After graduating from Bolton High School, Lois worked for South Central Bell Telephone Company. While their three sons attended school, Mrs. Normand worked as a Pharmacy Tech at St. Frances Cabrini Hospital. She later returned to work several years later for Cabrini in Pastoral Care. Mrs. Normand was a member of Prompt Succor Catholic Church and active in the senior groups.

Lois loved life and celebrated her passionate love for her religion, family and home. Cooking, gardening, and keeping a meticulously clean home were her favorite past times. Lois Normand was a loving daughter, wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Lois will always be remembered for her beautiful, loving smile. She will be dearly missed by everyone and forever in our hearts.

Those left to cherish her memory include her three children, Roger Normand (Katrina), Gregory Normand (Darlene), and Thomas Normand (Becky); sister-in-law, Dorothy Jeansonne; six grandchildren, Dana Reed, Dawn McElfresh, Christopher Normand, Danielle Normand, Melissa Mata, Meredith Normand, three great-granddaughters, Lauren McElfresh, Hollan Reed, Renee Normand, great-grandson, Hudson Reed, and two step-grandsons, Landon Breakfield and Brandon Breakfield.

Pallbearers honored to serve include Jeffery Jeansonne, David Jeansonne, Landon Breakfield, Brandon Breakfield, and Greg Reed.

To extend online notes of condolences to the Normand Family, please visit www.KramerFunerals.com.