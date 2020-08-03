Lois Rabalais, 87, Plaucheville

Memorial services for Lois A. Rabalais, resident of Plaucheville formerly of Prairieville, will be held on a future date. Interment will be held at Mater Dolorosa Cemetery. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Escude Funeral Home.

Lois A. Rabalais, age 87, passed away on Saturday, August 1, 2020 at Bayou Chateau Nursing Home in Simmesport.

Those left to cherish her memory are her husband of 46 years, Joseph R. Rabalais; daughters, Paula Fillmore and Geri Lynn Coleman; stepdaughter, Ava Williams; stepsons, Rene Rabalais and Wayne Rabalais. She is also survived by 11 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Vigneaux “V.J.” Rivet, Sr. and Odile Plaisance Rivet; sisters, Thelma Rivet Himel & Gertrude Rivet Thibodeaux; brothers, Lawrence "Noo Noo" Rivet, Edwin "Bubba" Rivet, Edward Roy Rivet, Kernel Rivet, and V.J. "Bootie" Rivet, Jr.