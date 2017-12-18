Lois Ruth Dauzat, age 77, of Innis

Lois Ruth Dauzat

VICK - Funeral services for Lois Lofton Dauzat will be held at 12 noon on Tuesday, December 19, 2017 in the chapel of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home in Marksville with Brother Mac Lemoine officiating. Interment will be in Vick Baptist Cemetery in Vick. Arrangements are under the direction of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home of Marksville.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, December 19, 2017 in the chapel of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home in Marksville from 10 a.m. until time of service.

Ms. Dauzat, age 77, of Innis, passed away on Friday, December 15, 2017 at Rapides Regional Medical Center in Alexandria. She was born on September 11, 1940.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Barney and Sybil Normand Lofton; husband, Harris Dauzat; and daughter, Gladys Dauzat.

Those left to cherish her memory include one daughter, Deborah (Grady Atwell) Strong of Georgetown; one sister, Elaine Harris of Mississippi; and two grandsons, Travus Strong of Innis, and Kristopher Strong of New Zealand.