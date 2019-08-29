Lolita P. Dufour age86 of Bunkie

A Mass of Christian Burial for Lolita P. Dufour will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, August 30, 2019 at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church with Rev. Stephen Scott Chemino, V.G. officiating. Burial will follow in Pythian Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Hixson-Ducote Funeral Home of Bunkie.

Mrs. Dufour, age 86 of Bunkie, passed away on Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at Rapides Regional Medical Center.

Mrs. Lolita worked as a florist for 39 years and then helped her husband as the Pythian Cemetery caretakers.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Dufour; her parents, Ulysses and Rosalie Ponthier and five siblings.

Survivors include her two daughters, Rosaland M. Redmon and husband Michael E. of Bunkie and Veronica “Boo” Redmon of Bunkie; her grandson, Michael Jason Redmon and wife Rebecca and her precious great-granddaughter, Amelie Redmon.

Friends may visit on Thursday from 5:00 p.m. until 9:45 a.m. on Friday. A rosary will be recited at 6:00 p.m. on Thursday at Hixson-Ducote Funeral Home of Bunkie.

Pallbearers will include: Michael Jason Redmon, Clark Overbey, Gerard Moreau, Joey Frank, Todd Coulon and Ray Ducote.