Lonnie B. Johnston, Jr., age 86, of Simmesport

Lonnie B. Johnston, Jr.

SIMMESPORT - Funeral services for Lonnie B. Johnston, Jr. of Simmesport will be held on Monday, September 24, 2018 beginning at 11:30 a.m. at the Simmesport United Pentecostal Church. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Escude Funeral Home.

Visitation will begin on Sunday, September 23, 2018 beginning at 2 p.m. until 9 p.m. at the Simmesport United Pentecostal Church and will resume Monday morning at 8 a.m. until the time of service.

Lonnie B. Johnston, Jr.,age 86, passed away on Saturday, September 15, 2018 at Cabrini Hospital in Alexandria. He was born on February 8, 1932.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Lonnie B. Johnston, Sr. and Minnie Lee Johnston; infant children, Sonya Johnston and Wayne Johnston; step-children, Frieda Jane Sherman, Blake Anthony Bordelon and Lawrence Bonnette, III.; and sisters, Colene Adkins, Eileen Behunin and Gaynell Madden.

Those left to cherish his memory are his wife, Frieda Maxine Johnston of Simmesport; children, Lonnie D. Johnston of Macy, Indiana, Taharka Johnston of Walker, Brenda Hunter of Durham, North Carolina and Linda Conrad of Toledo, Ohio; step-children, Marie Deville of Melville, Joyce Ann Bordelon of Simmesport and Hugh Paul Bordelon of Zavalla, Texas; brother, David Johnston of Olathe, Colorado; 15 grandchildren; and numerous great-grandchildren.