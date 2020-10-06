Loretta Drouin, 84, Belledeau native

Loretta Mary Bordelon Lamartiniere Drouin, age 84, passed away at The Canterbury House Assisted Living on Monday October 5, 2020.

Loretta was born on March 7, 1936 to Mitchell Leonard Bordelon and Aline Ducote Bordelon of Belldeau Louisiana. Loretta’s main focus in life was her five children. She was a homemaker and devoted her energies to supporting her children’s activities including 4-H, FFA, FHA, Boy Scouts, Girl Scouts, band and athletics. She did not have much free time for herself, but the time she had was spent on her favorite activity of reading. Loretta was a devout Catholic and longtime member of Our Lady of Lourdes Church and Altar Society. When her children were grown, Loretta focused her nurturing spirit as a caregiver and nanny.

Loretta was preceded in death by her daughter Denise Ann Lamartiniere, her former husband and father of her children, Louis Joseph Lamartiniere, her brother Paul Milburn Bordelon and her sister Edna Mae Bordelon Ponthier. Her memory will be cherished by her children, Katherine Lamartiniere Negrotto (Brian), Randy Lamartiniere, Phillip Lamartiniere (Janis) and Maria Lamartiniere (Joseph Difulco) as well as her grandchildren Dillon James Lamartiniere (Aeda), Brandon Paul Lamartiniere, Julien Thomas Negrotto (Arial) and Jessie Nicole Negrotto and five great grandchildren.

Loretta had expressed her wishes to be cremated and have her ashes placed with her late daughter Denise. A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date.