Loretta Villard Crouch, age 86, of Marksville

Loretta Villard Crouch

MARKSVILLE - Funeral services for Mrs. Loretta Villard Crouch will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 17, 2018 in the chapel of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home in Marksville with Father Rusty Rabalais officiating. Interment will be at St. Joseph Mausoleum #2 in Marksville. Arrangements are under the direction of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home of Marksville.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, March 17, 2018 in the chapel of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home in Marksville from 11 a.m. until service time.

Mrs. Crouch, age 86, of Marksville, passed away on Thursday, March 15, 2018 at her residence. She was born on June 29, 1931.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph Rosalie Villard; husband, Charles Crouch; five brothers, Ross Villard, Sam Nick Villard, Michael Archie Villard, Louis Joseph Villard and her twin, Leroy Villard; and one sister, Lucille Horton.

Those left to cherish her memory include two daughters, Rosemary (Ben) Walton of Alexandria, and Cindy (Lee) Bloch of Baton Rouge; four grandchildren, Benji Walton, Charles Walton, Mary Walton, and Courtney Bloch; and six great grandchildren, Anna Kate, William, Eloise, Benjamin, Amelia, and Floyd Walton.

Pallbearers honored to serve will be Ben Walton, Charles Walton, Lee Bloch, Marty Villard, Benji Walton and Paul Villard.

The family ask in lieu of flowers, donations be made to St. Joseph Catholic Church, 221 South Washington St., Marksville, La 71351, or St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St Jude Pl, Memphis, TN 38105.