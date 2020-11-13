Lorraine Bordelon, 79, Plaucheville

A Mass of Christian Burial for Lorraine Bordelon will be held 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, November 14, 2020 at the Mater Dolorosa Catholic Church in Plaucheville with the Rev. Martin Laird officiating. Burial will follow in the Mater Dolorosa Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Hixson-Ducote Funeral Home of Plaucheville.

Mrs. Bordelon, age 79 of Plaucheville, passed away on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at the KPC Promise Hospital in Baton Rouge.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Bennett J. and Amanda Rabalais Mayeaux; her brothers, Gerard Mayeaux and James Hardy Mayeaux; and her sister, Addis Aymond.

Survivors include her husband of 59 years, Albert Joseph Bordelon, Sr. of Plaucheville; her sons, Albert Joseph Bordelon, Jr. and wife Mary of Baton Rouge, Lionell Mark Bordelon of Goudeau and Randall Jude Bordelon of New Waverly, TX; her grandchildren, Andrew Nicholas Bordelon, Lauren Elizabeth Bordelon and Leslie Bordelon; and two great-grandchildren.

Friends may visit on Friday from 5:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. and Saturday from 8:00 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. at Hixson-Ducote Funeral Home of Plaucheville. A rosary will be recited at 5:30 p.m. on Friday evening.