Lou Ann Baudin, age 77, of Marksville

Lou Ann Baudin

MARKSVILLE - A memorial service for Ms. Lou Ann Baudin was held at 11 a.m. Saturday, September 8, 2018 at St. Joseph Catholic Church. Interment followed at St. Joseph Cemetery #1. Arrangements were under the direction of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home of Marksville.

Ms. Baudin, age 77, of Marksville, passed away on Thursday, August 23, 2018 at Rapides Regional Medical Center in Alexandria. She was born on September 21, 1940.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Ivy Joseph and Jeanette Marie Baudin; and two sisters, Nadine Lane and Iva-Lee Baudin.

Those left to cherish her memory include three sisters, Peggy (Carl) Bernard of Marksville, Charlene (Lonnie) Dufour of Marksville and Jane (David) Normand of Marksville; her lifelong companion of 33 years, Doree Stein of Marksville; and numerous nieces and nephews who were like her own children.