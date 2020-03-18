Louis James Daigrepont, 91, of Bunkie, LA passed away March 17, 2020.

He is survived by 4 children, Melanie (Gary) Bordelon of Moreauville, Randy and Michael Daigrepont of Alexandria, and Louis James Daigrepont Jr of Marksville, LA, and 1 sister Mabel Titmus of Alexandria and numerous grand children and great grandchildren

Louis was preceded in death by 2 children, Michael and Larry Daigrepont; siblings Lindsey Daigrepont, Sam Daigrepont, Houston Daigrepont, Kelly Daigrepont, Dallas Daigrepont, Eunice Peterson and Edna Rachal; parents Albea and Ethel Daigrepont of Hessmer.

L. J. was a business owner of a grocery store and bar in the Bay Hills for more than 30 years and loved raising cows and selling sweet potatoes.

Currently there are no visitation plans due to the current government regulations and cancellation of all church services. In lieu of flowers please send donations to the Avoyelles Animal Welfare Society PO Box 492 Cottonport, LA 71327.