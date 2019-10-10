Funeral Mass for Louis K. “Bucky” Coco, Sr. will begin at 11a.m. on Saturday, October 12, 2019 at St. Mary’s Assumption Catholic Church in Cottonport with Fr. Anthony (Fr. Raj) Dharmaraj, MSFS officiating. Burial will be held at the St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery.

Louis K. “Bucky” Coco, Sr., age 86, passed away on Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at the Lafayette Regional Medical Center with his family by his side.

Bucky served his country as a member of the United States Air Force as a flight mechanic. He was an alumnus of Louisiana State University, but due to his father’s untimely death, he came back to Cottonport to run the cotton gin and family farm. He continued farming for 50 years until he retired at the age of 75. His hobbies included hunting and fishing with family and friends. He was also a charter member of Grand Lake Rod and Gun Club where he was able to enjoy his retirement. It was at Grand Lake, Bucky was able to fish everyday and there was not a sac-a-lait that was safe.

Those left to cherish his memory are his sons, Louis K. Coco, Jr. (Linda) and Dwayne B. Coco (Karen); three grandchildren: Cameron Coco, Natalie Mayon, and Joey Coco; and three great-grandchildren: Alex, Micah, and Ellie Mayon. Those honored to serve as pallbearers are: Ian McClelland, Joey Coco, Patrick Huesmann, Mark Huesmann, Lars Ducote, and Scotty Scott.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Betty Ann Coco; parents, Samuel B. and Hattie Mae Smith Coco; siblings, Sam B. Coco, Jr., Diana Zody, and Beverly Brownlee.

Many thanks to Bucky’s Grand Lake family of friends who were always there to visit and share laughter; thanks to Mr. Lonnie “Speed” Juneau for his special friendship, dedication, and support; and a special thanks to all of the staff at Lafayette General Hospital as well as Courtyard Manor Nursing Home for their love and support shown to Bucky in his last days

Visitation will begin at 9a.m. until 11a.m. on Saturday, October 12, 2019 at St. Mary’s Assumption Catholic Church in Cottonport.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to St. Mary’s Catholic School.

Escude Funeral Home of Cottonport has been entrusted with the funeral arrangements.