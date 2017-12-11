Louis Lloyd Bordelon, age 83, of Metairie

Louis Lloyd Bordelon

METAIRIE - Relatives and friends are invited to attend the Funeral Mass for Louis Lloyd Bordelon at Lake Lawn Metairie Funeral Home in New Orleans, on Thursday, December 14, 2017 at 12 noon. Interment will follow at Lake Lawn Park Mausoleum.

Visitation will be at the funeral home from 10 a.m. until 12 noon.

Louis Lloyd Bordelon passed away on Saturday, December 9, 2017, at the age of 83. He lived in Metairie and was a member of Plumbers and Steamfitters Local Union 60 for 63 years.

He was predeceased by his parents, Lee and Daisy Bordelon; his sister, Doris Brenckle; and his brother, Harold “Buddy” Bordelon.

He is survived by his beloved wife of 63 years, Myra Couvillion Bordelon; children, M. Scott (Kris) Bordelon and Dana B. (Mark) Morel; grandchildren, Aaron (Jessica) Bordelon, Alex (Megan) Bordelon and Lauren Morel; great-grandfather of Emma Bordelon, Alex Bordelon, and Zoey Bordelon; and siblings, Leonard Bordelon, Raphael Bordelon and Lynette Nolan.