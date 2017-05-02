Louis Otis Voorhies, age 90, of Pineville

Louis Otis Voorhies

EFFIE - Funeral services celebrating the life of Louis Otis Voorhies will be held at 10:30 a.m., Friday, May 5, 2017 in the chapel of Hixson Brothers, Pineville. Burial will be in Hayes Cemetery in Effie.

The family requests that visitation be observed at Hixson Brothers Thursday, May 4, 2017 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. and continued Friday from 9 a.m. until time of service.

Mr. Voorhies, 90, of Pineville, passed from this life on Tuesday, May 2, 2017 at Rapides Regional Medical Center. Born on March 21, 1927, Voorhies was a veteran in World War II and the Korean War. During his working life he was a farmer and production operator in the oil industry.

He was preceded in death by his wives, Myrna Jean Woodson Voorhies and Venetta Smith Voorhies; son, Chuck Voorhies; parents, Lonnie and Veilla Miller Voorhies; brothers, Washington “Pete” Voorhies, Bonnie Voorhies and Ronnie Voorhies; sisters, Mable V. Myles and Jettie V. Luneau; and one grandchild.

Those left to cherish his memory include his sons, Jimmy Otis (Tena) Voorhies, Jeffery W. Voorhies, Tommy (Ginger) Voorhies and Steven Voorhies; daughters, Janie Voorhies Yanos, Elizabeth Voorhies (Greg) Lester and Amy Voorhies (Chris) Duhon; sister, Jappy V. Ebby; 22 grandchildren; 32 great grandchildren; and a host of other family members and friends.

Pallbearers will be Garet Voorhies, J.L. Voorhies, Mitchell Duhon, Pete Voorhies, Chase Voorhies and Tyler Nugent. Honorary pallbearer will be Randal Peart.