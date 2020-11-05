Louis Prosper, 78, Prosper

Funeral Services for Louis Lee “Bouga Lou” Prosper will be held at a later date.

Louis Lee “Bouga Lou” Prosper, age 78 of the Moncla Community, passed away at his residence on Sunday, November 1, 2020 at 4:45 P.M.

Those left to cherish his memory are his brother, David (Shirley) Marcotte of Fifth Ward, sisters, Crystal Wilkes of Hessmer, Tammy Perry of Moncla, guardians, Gloria and Michael Wilkes of Moncla and nephew, Kristian Hardy. Also survived by nieces, cousins, extended family and friends.

Louis was preceded in death by his parents, Corine Lemoine Marcotte and Louis Prosper.

The Prosper Family would like to extend their gratitude to Serenity Home Health for their care and services.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Kilpatrick’s Rose-Neath Funeral Home of Marksville.