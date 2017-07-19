Louise B. "Sue" Reynolds, age 83, of Deville

Louise B. "Sue" Reynolds

EFFIE - Graveside services celebrating the life of Louise B. “Sue” Reynolds will be held at 2 p.m., on Saturday, July 22, 2017, in French Cemetery, Effie, with Reverend Bob Galloway officiating, under the direction Hixson Brothers, Pineville.

Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 11:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m.

Louise B. “Sue” Reynolds, 83, of Deville, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, July 18, 2017, at CHRISTUS St. Frances Cabrini Hospital. Born on December 10, 1933, Sue was a member of Carmel Baptist Church. She was a loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister and friend who was dearly loved and will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Lionel Reynolds; parents, Preston and Weder Folse Broussard; brother, Clinon Broussard; and sister, Dorothy B. Luneau.

Those left to cherish her memory are her son, Larry (Paula) Reynolds; grandchild, Fawn Rivera; great-grandchildren, Wyatt Rivera, Warren Rivera and Kaitlyn Stephenson; sister, Evelyn B. Reynolds; and a host of other family members and friends.