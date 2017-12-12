Louise Carol Lachney Normand, age 74, of Marksville

Louise Carol Lachney Normand

MARKSVILLE - Funeral services for Ms. Louise Carol Lachney Normand will be held at 11 a.m., on Thursday, December 14, 2017 in the chapel of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home in Marksville with Father Dutch Voltz officiating. Interment will be in Cushman Cemetery in Marksville. Arrangements are under the direction of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home of Marksville.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, December 14, 2017 in the chapel of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home in Marksville from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m.

Ms. Normand, age 74, of Marksville, passed away on Monday, December 11, 2017 at Avoyelles Hospital in Marksville.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Alton and Oline Lacombe Lachney and brother, Joseph Lachney.

Those left to cherish her memory include one son, Gene (Gracie) Normand of Marksville; five daughters, Theresa Normand of Marksville, Debrah Normand of Marksville, Lisa (James) Ducote of Pineville, Melissa (Walter) Reid of Hessmer, Tracey (Brad Dauzat) Dixon of Moreauville; three sisters, Irma Gauthier of Center Point, Elaine Lachney of Pineville, and Helen Lachney of Pineville; longtime companion, Venix “Nick” Brevelle of Marksville; 20 grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.