Louise Pepitone Dupont, age 103, of Dupont

Louise Pepitone Dupont

DUPONT - A Mass of Christian Burial for Louise Pepitone Dupont will be celebrated at 12 noon on Tuesday, November 21, 2017 at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Dupont with internment in the church cemetery. Services will be handled by Hixson-Ducote Funeral Home of Plaucheville with a visitation on Tuesday, November 21, 2017 from 9 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. at the funeral home.

Louise Pepitone Dupont, a resident of Dupont, passed away at the Valley View Nursing Home in Marksville on Thursday, November 16, 2017. She was 103 years old and was born on March 2, 1914,

Mrs. Dupont is preceded in death by her husband, Sibby Dupont, Sr.; her daughter, Estelle Dupont; and her granddaughter, Charlotte Guillory.

She is survived by her son, Sibby (Lynn) Dupont, Jr.; grandchildren, Michelle (L.D.) Sylvester, Melissa (Paul) Calvert, Richard Cunningham, Micki Lynn Kieta, and Lisa Rabalais; her sister, Joyce Broussard; her brother, Emile Pepitone; and nine great-grandchildren.

Online condolences may be sent to www.hixson-ducote.com