Louise Washington, Pineville

Louise Washington,

was born on August 22, 1959 in Pineville, LA.,

to Mr. Obuis Washington Jr. and Mrs. Mary Eldridge Washington.

She was the third of seven children.

She attended Auttuck School in Houston, TX.

Louise lived in Louisiana as a young child with her siblings

and later relocated to Houston, Texas for most of her adult life;

but about two years ago she moved back to Louisiana until her called to Eternal home.

Louise worked at a Resource Health Care, Inc. in Houston, Texas for many years.

Louise was preceded in death by her parents, grandparents, uncles and aunts.

On September 24, 2020, the Lord called Louise home to her Eternal Resting Place.

Louise leaves to cherish her memories:

Three brothers: Lloyd Washington of Cottonport, LA.,

Richard Eldridge and Calvin Eldridge (Glenda) both of Houston, TX.

Three sisters: Margaret Faye Williams (Hampton)

and Elaine Washington (Matthew) of Houston, TX.,

and Mary Ann Porter (Henry) of Hessmer, LA.

Five uncles: Robert Washington (Alberta), and Clifton Washington

both of Houston, TX.,

George Washington (Sandra) of Dallas, TX.,

Michael Washington (Rita) of San Antonio, TX.,

and Donald Ray Matthew (Betty) of Tracy, CA.

Eight aunts: Dorothy Williams, Alice Antoine,

Delores Carlin and Bertha Washington (Warren) all of Houston, TX.,

Snobia Heggar, Annie Bell Eldridge, Alice Wells (Jimmy),

Dorothy Hernandez (Charles) all of Cottonport, LA.,

and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.