Lovell Bonton, age 86, of Marksville

Lovell Bonton

MANSURA - Funeral services for Lovell Bonton, Jr will be held on Saturday, October 21, 2017 beginning at 11 a.m. in the St. Mary Congregational Baptist Church in Marksville. Burial will take place in the St. Paul Lutheran Church Cemetery in Mansura. Escude Funeral Home of Mansura is in charge of arrangements.

Visitation will be held Saturday in the church from 8 a.m. until time of service.

Mr. Bonton, age 86, resident of Marksville passed away on Monday, October 16, 2017 at the Rapides Regional Medical Center in Alexandria. He was born on May 9, 1931.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Lovell and Eunice (Sampson) Bonton.

He is survived by his wife of 39 years, Delores M. Bonton of Marksville; his children; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and other relatives and friends.