GOUDEAU - Military oriented services for LTC Craig G. Morrow will be held at the Hixon-Ducote Funeral Home, 302 Saint John St., in Bunkie on Friday, January 5, at 12 noon. Interment will follow at St. Charles Catholic Church in Goudeau.

Visitation will begin at 11 a.m. and a military oriented service will begin at 12 noon.

LTC Craig G. Morrow, USAF/Retired, age 97 of Goudeau passed away on Friday, December 22, after losing his battle with cancer. He was mentally sharp and articulate until the very end. The oldest son of Leo and Verdie Morrow, Craig was born and raised in Goudeau. After graduation from Evergreen High School, he worked, traveled and attended LSU, until answering the call to war. Reflecting the values of duty, honor, courage, and service he joined the Army Air Corps in 1942. A love of flying, took him as a cadet to flight school, and ultimately to the position of Pilot in Command of a B-24G in early 1944. Flying his 25th mission out of northern Italy on August 10, 1944, with an intent to bomb the oil refineries in Ploesti, Rumania he was shot down. Controlling the damaged plane as long as he could, he was the last of the 10-man crew to parachute out of the burning airplane. He was captured and held as a Prisoner of War in Bulgaria, until the guards abandoned their posts in fear of the advancing Russian Army, as the war came to a close.

LTC Morrow continued his career in the USAF until July of 1970. During those 27 years of distinguished active duty he served during three wars, to include, World War II, Korea, and Viet Nam. This “country boy” was also able to live in multiple domestic and international locations, travel extensively, and see the world. During his aviation career he went from flying open cockpit biplanes, to being one of the first to qualify in the B-47 “Stratojet”, the world’s first swept wing jet bomber and a key component of Strategic Air Command during the Cold War. Among his numerous decorations, he wore the Silver Star, Distinguished Service Medal, and Purple Heart.

Craig, who exemplified those of “the greatest generation”, returned to his roots in 1970, becoming the 5th generation to farm family acreage at that time. Building a home and settling back into the community, he spent his last 47 years raising cattle, planting and tending his crops, involved in various hobbies and activities. Consistently driven by a sense of discipline and a desire to learn, his lifetime spanned incredible changes … and he did his best to embrace them all!

Craig was preceded in death by his wife of 70 years Hattie Davenport Morrow; and an infant son Robert.

He is survived by, his daughter Kathy Kidd of Rochester, Minnesota; and his son Richard (Lynne) Morrow of Grapevine, Texas; his five grandchildren Tim (Bonnie) Kidd, Tracy (Tim) Reilly, Jennifer Jackson, Katie Morrow, Robert M. (Jennifer) Morrow IV; his five great-grandchildren, Megan Kidd, Brian Kidd, Audrey Jackson, Olivia and Henry Morrow; and his brother Lionel, age 95),of Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania.

In leu of flowers the family requests donations be made to the St. Charles Catholic Church, 4598 LA 361, Goudeau, LA 71333 in the name of LTC Craig G. Morrow, USAF/Ret.