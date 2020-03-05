Lucetta Hayes Hughes Haftman, age 82, Effie

Funeral services for Mrs. Lucetta Hayes Hughes Haftman will be held on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at 10:00 a.m.in the Chapel of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home in Marksville with Brother Grady Dodge officiating. Interment will be at Richey Baptist Cemetery in Effie. Arrangements are under the direction of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home of Marksville.

Mrs. Haftman, age 82, of Effie, passed away at Oak Haven Nursing Home in Effie on Thursday, March 5, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, Quentin and Lucy Bates Hayes; first husband and father of her children, Royce B. Hughes; second husband, Charles E. Haftman; one son Royce B. Hughes, Jr., three sisters, Mary Hayes, Jean Doughty and Kaye Flemming.

She was born on July 24, 1937 in Centerpoint, LA. She was a loving mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She lived the life of a military wife for many years while raising four children. She lived on air bases in both the United States and abroad in France and the Phillipines. She later pursued a career in nursing as a Licensed Practical Nurse working both at Huey P. Long Hospital in Pineville and the Work Training Facility North at Camp Beauregard Light Security Prison until her retirement. She was an avid bowler and bowled for many years. Fishing and gardening were two of her favorite hobbies.

Those left to cherish her memory include her three children, Jackie Hughes Edwards (Gary) of Centerpoint, David W. Hughes (Margaret) of Effie, and Daryl A. Hughes (Ernita) of Moncla; one sister, Derra Hayes Paulk, 8 grandchildren, 7 great grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held on Friday, March 6, 2020 in the Chapel of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home from 5:00 p.m. until 10:00 p.m. and will resume at 8:00 a.m. on Saturday until time of service.

Pallbearers honored to serve will be Kailan Hughes, Andrew Hughes, Jeremy Hughes, Shelby Hughes, Lance Hughes and Royce Neal Edwards. Honorary pallbearers will be Jace Gatlin and Shawn Morace.