Funeral service for Lucille “Lucy” J. Augustine will be held on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at 11:00am in Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Moreauville with Father Jose Pallipurath officiating. Burial will follow in Sacred Heart Mausoleum in Moreauville.

Lucille Augustine, 80, resident of Moreauville passed away on September 29, 2019 in Our Lady of Lourdes Regional Medical Center in Lafayette.

Those left to cherish her memory are her children, Barbara Ann Augustine of Moreauville, Janice Marie Prier of Mansura, Bobby Augustine, Jr. of Alexandria and Barbara Marie Heflin of Dallas, TX; sisters, Dorothy Mays of Deridder, Florita Johnson of Washington (state), Catherine Hill of Moreauville, Rose Mary Johnson of Marksville, Cindy Carr of New Orleans, Madeline Augustine of Baton Rouge, Edda Lee Johnson of Kentucky, Beatrice Johnson of Cottonport and Amanda Johnson of Houston, TX.; grandchildren, Von, Shane, Nicholas, Brandon, Joshua, Daniella, Rashawn, Courtney, Jamie, Sky and Bobby; great grandchildren, Raven, Tiffany, Tashawn, Travonna, Zack, Kaleigha, Devon, Londyn, Ashton, Kyla, Karson, Masynn, Remi, Chayse, Taj, Gilbert, Tyler, Maci, Deja, Jaylen, Joe, Austin, Jaden and Kian.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Bobby Augustine, Sr.; parents, Eddie and Julia (Crockett) Johnson; sisters, Louise Wilkerson, Gracie Johnson, Patricia Johnson and Julia Ann Forbe.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, October 5, 2019 from 8:00am until 11:00am in Escude’ Funeral Home of Moreauville.