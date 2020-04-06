Private graveside services for Lucille Ford will be held at 9:00 a.m. on Wednesday, April 8, 2020 at St. Paul’s Lutheran Cemetery in Cocoville. Arrangements are under the direction of Hixson-Ducote Funeral Home of Bunkie.

Lucille Ford, age 75 of Marksville, passed away on Sunday, April 5, 2020 at her residence.

She is preceded in death by a daughter, Michelle F. Batiste; her parents, Benjamin and Emma Johnson Martin; and siblings, Ben Martin, Jr., George Martin, Hattie Hilts, Carrie Wilson, Rufus Martin, Leola Walker, William Martin, Lucille Snowden, Anna Gallison and Laura Murdock.

Survivors include her husband of 54 years, Peter E. Ford, Sr. of Marksville; her children, Lisa F. Greenhouse and husband Grandney, Peter E. Ford, Jr. and Emma Ford and husband Gerald all of Marksville; son-in-law, Timothy Batiste of Lafayette, brother, Edwin Martin of Alexandria; two sisters, Annie Mae Butler of Chicago, and Mary Baptist of Alexandria; her grandchildren, Rochelle Manuel, Nicole Purnell, Shanice Ford, Corey Batiste, Matthew Batiste, Jada Ford, Issiah Ford and Nicholas Ford; and 11 great-grandchildren.