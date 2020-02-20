Lucille Mose age 72 of Mansura

Funeral Mass for Lucille Mose of Mansura will begin at 2:00pm on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at the St. Mary’s Assumption Catholic Church in Cottonport with Fr. John Wiltse officiating. Burial will follow at the St. Mary’s #2 Catholic Cemetery.

Lucille Mose, age 72, passed away on Thursday, February 20, 2020 at her home in Mansura.

Those left to cherish her memory are her husband of 53 years, Anthony Mose of Mansura; daughter, Melissa “Missy” Mose of Mansura; sons, Chico (Mary) Mose of Bunkie and Anthony (Tracey) Mose, Jr. of New Orleans; three grandchildren: Nicholas (Whitney) Mose, Benjamin Mose, & Lucas Mose; two great-grandchildren: Jude Mose & Jett Mose. She is also survived by her sisters: Leona (Elbert) McLaughlin of Plain Dealing, LA, Cora (Benjamin) Moreau of Evergreen, & Cathy (Steven) Perry of Patterson; brothers: Peter Carmello of Evergreen, Tebo (Theresa) Carmello of Gonzales, Augustine (Eveline) Carmello of Amelia, Paul Carmello of Cottonport, John Carmello of Evergreen, Harold (Vickie) Carmello of Panama City, FL, Valentine Carmello of Bunkie, & Albert Carmello of Evergreen.

She was preceded in death by her parents Cisto & Maggie Carmello; sister, Frances Robin; brothers, Joseph and Phillip Carmello.

Visitation will begin at 9:00 am until 1:45pm on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at Escude Funeral Home in Cottonport. Rosary prayer will begin at 1:00pm on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at Escude Funeral Home in Cottonport.