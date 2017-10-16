Lucy Mae Jeansonne Bonnette, age 73, of Belledeau

Lucy Mae Jeansonne Bonnette

BELLEDEAU - Funeral services for Mrs. Lucy Mae Jeansonne Bonnette were held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, October 14, 2017 at Belledeau Community Church with Pastor Mac Lemoine officiating. Burial was held in Belledeau Baptist Cemetery. Arrangements were under the direction of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home of Marksville.

Mrs. Bonnette, age 73 of Belledeau, passed away on Monday, October 9, 2017 at Christus St. Francis Cabrini Hospital in Alexandria. Born on December 29, 1943, Mrs. Lucy was a loving housewife, mother and grandmother. She was a bookkeeper and owner of “La Petite Grocery” and Restaurant in Belledeau.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Errol “Bobby” Bonnette; parents, Denver and Rita Houston Jeansonne; and two brothers, Martin Jeansonne and Denver Jeansonne, Jr.

Survivors include one son, Keith (Cynthia Lamartiniere) Manuel; step-son, Keith (Melissa) Bonnette; grandchildren, Derek (Nicole) Manuel, Julian (Emily) Laborde, Chris (Natalie) Bryant, Katrine (Brian) Thomas, Jessica (Coty) Larimore, Brittany Bonnette Ardoin, Keith Bonnette III, Bethany Bonnette; 14 great-grandchildren; and two sisters, Lucille Guillory and Norma Manuel.