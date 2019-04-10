A wake service for Ms. Lucy Mae Laborde will be held at 7:00 p.m., Thursday, April 11, 2019 in the Chapel of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home with Deacon Darrell Dubroc officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home of Marksville.

Lucy Mae Laborde, age 71, of Marksville, passed away on Monday, April 8, 2019 at CHRISTUS St. Francis Cabrini Hospital.

She was preceded in death by her first baby girl, Salone Laborde; parents, Jimmie Eubanks and Mable Marie Smith Guillory; three brothers, Jimmy Guillory, Stafford Guillory, J.D. “Cowboy” Guillory and one sister, Betty Francois.

Those left to cherish her memory include one son, Timmy Laborde (Stephanie) of Cottonport; three daughters, Cynthia Murphy (Roger) of Brouillette, Nancy Whiddon (Jerome) of Kolin, Annissa Laborde (Bill) of Lake Charles; one brother, Jerry Guillory (Karen) of Carencro, La; two sisters, Delores Schirra of Ohio, Vera Juneau of Marksville, eight grandchildren and thirteen great grandchildren. Visitation will be held on Thursday, April 11, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. in the Chapel of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home.