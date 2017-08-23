Lucy Torina Kimball, age 90, of Melville

Lucy Torina Kimball

MELVILLE - Private funeral services for Lucy T. Kimball will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, August 24, 2017 in the chapel of Hixson-Ducote Funeral Home of Bunkie. Burial will follow in the Melville Methodist Cemetery.

Ms. Kimball, age 90 of Melville, passed away on Monday, August 21, 2017 at the Tri-Community Nursing Home in Lebeau. Born on December 13, 1926, she was retired from the St. Landry Parish School Board.

She is preceded in death by a daughter, Barbara Kimble; her parents, Peter and Mary Farina Torina, Sr.; and brothers, C.J. Torina, Victor Torina and Peter Torina, Jr.

Survivors include two sons, Peter Kimball of Kenner and Michael Kimball of Prairieville; two daughters, Marie Guilbeau of Bunkie and Gloria Popps of Melville; one sister, Annie Cyrus of Metairie; 11 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.