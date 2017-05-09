Luella Gibson Batiste, age 80, of Baton Rouge, formerly of Lettsworth

Luella Gibson Batiste

BATON ROUGE - Funeral services for Luella Gibson Batiste resident of Baton Rouge, formerly of Lettsworth, will be held on Saturday, May 20, 2017 beginning at 11 a.m. at Escude Funeral Home in Simmesport. Burial will take place at the Tree of Life Baptist Cemetery in Lettsworth.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, May 20, 2017 beginning at 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. at Escude Funeral Home in Simmesport.

Luella Gibson Batiste, age 80, passed away on Monday, May 8, 2017 at her home in Baton Rouge. She was born on April 4, 1937.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Edward Batiste, Sr.; daughter, Jane Ruth Pate; sons, Ervin Batiste, Sr., Leburn Batiste, and Maryland Batiste; siblings, Wava Carter, Juliette Lewis, Florence Reissland, Cora Collins, Mary Barnes, Ophelia Jacobs, Jessie Pugh, Lillian Washington, Sam Pate, Jr., Clinton Pate, Tommy Pate, John Pate, Rudolph Pate, and Orange Pate.

Those left to cherish her memory are her daughters, Receiver Williams of Simmsport, Rosetta Ivory of Mansura, Ida Mae Batiste of Baton Rouge, Vera Mae Batiste of Baton Rouge, and Janetta Isah of Baton Rouge; sons, Leon Ivory of Mansura, Edward Batiste, Jr. of Spokane, Washington, and Vernon Lee Batiste of Baton Rouge; siblings, Sadie Lyles, Clementine Thompson, Naomi Everette, Jeraline Patterson, Willie Pate,and Winfield Pate; five grandchildren; a host of step-grandchildren; and nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.