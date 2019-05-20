Funeral Mass for Lula Belle Dupont will begin at 10:30am on Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at Christ the King Catholic Church in Simmesport. Entombment will be in the Christ the King Mausoleum.

Lula Belle Dupont, age 82,of Simmesport entered into eternal rest on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at Bayou Chateau Nursing Home in Simmesport. She was a longtime resident of Simmesport and a dedicated mother and military wife.

Those left to cherish her memory are her children: Catherine Dupont Lemoine of Belle Deau, Perry Dupont of Simmesport, Bruce Dupont of Pollock, Wayne Dupont of Belle Deau, and Barry "Pedro" Dupont of Marksville; sisters, Eloise Guidry, Dora Harrell, and Rita Dupont; brother, Larry Lemoine. She is also survived by ten grandchildren, and fifteen great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her sons, Lonnie Dupont & Barry Dupont; husband, Merlin Dupont; and parents, Paul "Cleo" & Nora Lemoine.

Visitation will begin at 5pm until 10pm on Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at Escude Funeral Home in Simmesport. Wake service will begin at 6:30pm Tuesday. Visitation will resume Wednesday morning at 8am.