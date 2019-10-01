Funeral services for Mr. Luther D. Littleton will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at Richey Baptist Church in Effie with Reverend Grady Dodge officiating. Interment will be in Richey Baptist Cemetery in Effie. Arrangements are under the direction of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home of Marksville.

Luther D. Littleton, age 74, of Effie, departed this life on September 29, 2019 at Rapides Regional Medical Center in Alexandria. He was preceded in death by his parents, Benjamin Littleton, Sr. and Etta LaPrairie Littleton; wife, Violet Marie Littleton; one son, Lester Douglas Littleton; one brother, Benjamin Littleton, Jr. and one sister, Lois Hayes.

Mr. Luther was a loving father and grandfather. He will be remembered by all who knew and loved him for his jokes and generous, caring, big heart.

Those left to cherish his memory include one son, Ronnie Dean Littleton of Effie; one daughter, Angela Marie Payne (Joe) of Deville; two brothers, Ezra Littleton (Vivian), Danny Littleton (Debra), both of Effie; three sisters, Rachel Littleton of Center Point, Judy Reed (D.H.) of Deville, Patsy King of Turkey Creek; four grandchildren, Dylan Durison, Megan Wiley, R.J. Littleton, Susan Gates and five great grandchildren, Haylee Desoto, Joseph Desoto, McKinly Dufour, Christian Dufour and Lilly Gates.

Visitation will be held at Richey Baptist Church on Tuesday, October 1, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. until 10:00 p.m. and will resume on Wednesday from 10:00 a.m. until time of funeral service.