Lynda Littleton Ducote, 70

Lynda Ducote

May 22, 1949 - April 15, 2020

A Private Graveside Service for Mrs. Lynda Littleton Ducote was held on Friday, April 17, 2020 at French Cemetery in Effie with Pastor Jacob Crawford officiating. Entombment was in French Cemetery.

Mrs. Ducote, age 70, of Marksville, departed this life on Wednesday, April 15, 2020 at Avoyelles Hospital in Marksville. She was preceded in death by her stepson, Brent Ducote.

Those left to cherish her memory include her husband of 30 years, Raymond Ducote of Marksville; two sons, Steven Eubanks, Reggie Ducote, both of Jena, LA; one daughter, Mandie Poole of Jena, LA; one stepdaughter, Amy Walker of Marksville; one brother, J. C. Littleton of Poland, LA; two sisters, Cletis Foret of Poland; Ida Rayner of Marksville; fourteen grandchildren and five great grandchildren.

Pallbearers honored to serve were Raymond Ducote, Reggie Ducote, Jacob Crawford, J.C. Littleton and Justin Gunn, Jr.