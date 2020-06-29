Memorial services for Lynn Byers of Hessmer will begin at 5:00pm on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at Escude Funeral Home in Mansura with Rev. Louis Charrier officiating. Burial will be held on a future date.

Lynn Byers, age 59, passed away on Monday, June 29, 2020 at her home in Hessmer. Ms. Lynn worked as a nurse for many years and known for being very kind and caring. Overall, she was a wonderful nurse. She had a beautiful voice and was very generous to others. Her family will miss her dearly and will always love her.

Those left to cherish her memory are her children: Quincy Cheek Vidrine (Mark) of Lecompte, Ben Stanford (Nickey Davis) of Hessmer, and Timmy Bejer (Denise) of Lafayette; sisters: Linda Graham of Hessmer, Jane Juneau of Woodworth, Carol Bordelon of Deville, June Charrier of Prairie Ronde; and grandchildren: Logan Cheek of Lecompte, Joey Lynn Bejer, Davin Menard, and Dylan Menard all of Lafayette.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Lennox & Julia Deville.

Visitation will begin at 2:00pm until 5:00pm on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at Escude Funeral Home in Mansura.

Escude Funeral Home of Mansura 6608 Porterie St. Mansura, LA 71350 (318-964-2324) has been entrusted with the arrangements.