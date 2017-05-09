Lynne Davidson Ducote, age 75, of Bunkie

Lynne Davidson Ducote

BUNKIE - A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered for Mary Lynne Davidson Ducote on Thursday, May 11, 2017 at 1:30 p.m. in St. Alphonse Catholic Church in Hessmer with Fr. Edwin Rodriguez-Hernandez officiating. Entombment will be in the St. Alphonse Cemetery under the direction of Melancon Funeral Home, Bunkie.

The family requests that visitation be observed at Melancon Funeral Home on Wednesday, May 10, 2017 from 5 p.m. - 10 p.m. with a Rosary Service at 7 p.m. and resume on Thursday, May 11, 2017 from 9 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Mrs. Ducote, age 75, of Bunkie, passed away on Tuesday, May 9, 2017 at Grace Home Inpatient Hospice in Alexandria. She was born on October 16, 1941.

She as preceded in death by her parents, Lloyd and Omie Wilkerson; her aunt and uncle that raised her, Raybon and Margie Ford; her sister, Jane Purcell; and her niece, Shana Wilkerson Callaway.

She is survived by her husband, Sam Ducote. Jr. of Bunkie; her fur baby, "Puddles"; four step-sons, Michael Glenn (Shelia) Ducote of Pineville, John David (Sarah) Ducote of Dupont, Randall Paul Ducote of Bunkie and Keith James (Becky) Ducote of Bunkie; her brother, Wayne (Martha) Wilkerson of Lufkin, Texas; ten grandchildren, Stephen Ducote, Michelle D. Cloud, Kayla Ducote, Ryan Ducote, Randi Ducote, Abby Lapene, John David Ducote, Joseph Ducote, James Ducote and Jason Ducote; five great-grandchildren, Elizabeth Ducote, Lundyn Cloud, Owen Cloud, Adley Ducote, and David Lloyd; and two nephews, Neal Purcell and Barry Purcell.