Lynnwood Dale Ducote, a resident of Baton Rouge and retired Comptroller of Commercial Securities-Audubon Companies, died on August 27, 2019. He was born on December 24, 1924 in Lecompte, La., son of Donat Sylvert Ducote, a native of Cottonport, and Lilly Rogers, a native of the Bay Hills community in Avoyelles Parish, La. His boyhood home was in Bay Hills and he graduated from Evergreen High School in 1941. During World War II, he served in the U.S. Navy as a fighter aircraft mechanic. Upon discharge, he enrolled in LSU in 1946 and graduated in 1950 with a degree in Commerce and a major in Accounting.

He was a member of University United Methodist Church in Baton Rouge, Bunkie Lodge No. 326, F & AM, St. James Lodge No. 47, F & AM, York Rite Masonic Bodies, Alexandria, Eureka Chapter No. 65, O.E.S., Bunkie, American Legion Post No. 58, LSU, Baton Rouge Genealogical and Historical Society and Sons of the American Revolution-Baton Rouge Chapter. He is survived by sons; Lynnwood "Lynn" Dale Ducote, Jr. and wife, Susan, Randall "Randy" Charles Ducote and wife, Elise, and Albert "Al" James Ducote, and wife, Karen.

Also he is survived by grandchildren, Adam M. Ducote, Devin T. Ducote, A. Tanner Ducote, Nicole Ducote Pardue and husband, Tim, Remi M. Ducote, Danielle Ducote Tanner and husband, Kenny and Dallas A. Ducote, Jessi L. Genung, Brandy M. Patterson and great grandchildren, Justin Ducote, Justin Patterson, Lawson Genung, Lily Speight, Jack Pardue, Elena Pardue and Keller Tanner. He was preceded in death by his wife of 49 years, Gloria "Teeny" Lartigue Ducote, daughters; Susan Marie Ducote, Dorothy Louise Ducote Faulkner and her stillborn twin sister, Ann Francis Ducote and son, Steven Brian Ducote.

Visitation at University United Methodist Church from 9 am to 11 am in the Fellowship Hall until memorial service at 11 am in the Sanctuary on Wednesday, September 4th, 2019. Private interment in Resthaven Gardens of Memory cemetery in Baton Rouge. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to University United Methodist Church, 3350 Dalrymple Dr., Baton Rouge, LA 70802 or Broadmoor United Methodist Church, 10230 Mollylea Dr., Baton Rouge, LA 70815.