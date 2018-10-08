M. J. "Kelly" Simoneaux, Baton Rouge

M. J. "Kelly" Simoneaux passed peacefully at his residence in Baton Rouge on Sunday, September 30, 2018. A native of Donaldsonville, LA, he was born October 17, 1924. He was married to his beloved wife Lois Robert, the girl he met the very day he returned from the Pacific after serving three and a half years in World War II. He earned his master's degree in accounting from LSU and CPA certification. His master's degree thesis, "Accelerated Depreciation – Tax Advantages and Corporate Income Determination" was published by the University. Kelly enjoyed helping people, he enjoyed his work, and he loved and enjoyed his family very much. The many who knew him would say he had "a life well lived". During WWII, he left LSU to volunteer for the Army at the age of 18. At 19, he was commissioned as a 2nd Lieutenant in the Field Artillery at Fort Sill, Oklahoma. He later service in the Philippines, and after the Japanese surrender, he served in the initial occupation of Japan with General McArthur. After returning home from the War, he re-entered LSU under the GI Bill to obtain his degrees. Upon graduating, he was employed by Humble Oil and Refining in an accounting capacity. That career was interrupted by the Korean War. As a Reserve Officer, he was recalled and sent to Korea as a 1st Lieutenant and Executive officer of Battery A of the 145 Field Artillery Battalion, which at the time was engaged in the battle for Heartbreak Ridge. After serving in combat in Korea for a year, he received his discharge and returned to his wife and two young sons. He then obtained employment as a Deputy Auditor for the State of Louisiana. After three years working for the State, he accepted a position as Commercial Credit Analyst with City National Bank. Over 25 years, he rose through the ranks and was elected President of the Bank. After his retirement, Kelly stayed on with the Bank as Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors until mandatory retirement at the age of 72. During his banking career, he also taught in several banking schools include the School of Banking of the South at LSU. In addition, he spent two weeks each summer, for 25 years, teaching other bank officers at the School for Bank Administration at the University of Wisconsin in Madison. He also taught evening classes in Baton Rouge for the American Institute of Banking. He really enjoyed teaching and after his retirement he taught Managerial and Financial Accounting at LSU. Kelly was active in several civic and professional organizations during and after his career in banking. Among those, he served as President of the Baton Rouge Chapter of CPAs, President for the Louisiana Chapter of the Bank Administration Institute and President of the City Club of Baton Rouge. In retirement, he and Lois traveled and spent time with LSU sports. They made five trips to Omaha with the baseball team. They also followed LSU track where their granddaughter, Katie Dawson Green was a member of the Ladies track team. In addition, with son Wade as head baseball coach at Louisiana Tech, much of their spring weekends were spent in Ruston to watch the Bulldogs play. With children living in other states, there were many opportunities to travel and enjoy. Kelly enjoyed luncheons at the City Club with friends, tracking the stock market and counselling many friends and relatives on stock investments. He was involved in counselling two bank boards on possible mergers and their recapitalizations. Kelly is preceded in death by his parents, Milton and Louise Simoneaux; his beloved wife of seven decades, Lois Robert Simoneaux; sister, Helen Simoneaux Faucheux and brother, Russell Simoneaux. He is survived by his brother, John Simoneaux of Marksville and sister, Edith Miglicco of Houston; six children: Robert Simoneaux and wife Sara, Bruce Simoneaux and wife Lynn, Jill Simoneaux Dawson and husband Steve, Brian Simoneaux and wife Jill, Guy Simoneaux and wife Cindy and Wade Simoneaux and wife Susan; fourteen grandchildren: Rachel Simoneaux Dansky, Randi Simoneaux Ellis, Remy Simoneaux, Regan Simoneaux Donoghue, Kelli Simoneaux McMullen, Landry Simoneaux, Katie Dawson Green, Kayla Simoneaux Dyer, Chloe Simoneaux, Nicholas Simoneaux, Matthew Dawson, Robert Simoneaux, Thomas Simoneaux, Rustin Simoneaux, and several step-grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren: Emory Ellis, Mary Caroline Dansky, Madeline Dansky, Gabrielle Simoneaux, Madeline Donoghue, Penelope McMullen, Landon Green, and John Donahue III. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11AM on Tuesday, October 9th, 2018 at St. Theresa of Avila Catholic Church of Gonzales. Visitation at the church will take place starting at 9AM and continue until the start of Mass at 11AM. Burial will follow at Hope Haven Mausoleum in Gonzales. Kelly's grandsons will serve as pallbearers. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Mr. Simoneaux's name to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, LA 70806. Ourso Funeral Home of Gonzales (www.oursofh.com) is in charge of arrangements.