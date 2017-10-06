Mabel Bordelon Aymond, age 93, of Bunkie

Mabel Bordelon Aymond

BUNKIE - A Mass of Christian Burial for Mabel Aymond will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, October 8, 2017 at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church with the Rev. Bartholomew Ibe officiating. Burial will follow in the Pythian Mausoleum. Arrangements are under the direction of Hixson-Ducote Funeral Home of Bunkie.

Friends may visit on Saturday from 5:30 p.m. until 9 p.m. and Sunday 10 a.m. until 1:45 p.m. at Hixson-Ducote Funeral Home of Bunkie. A rosary will be recited at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Mrs. Aymond, age 93 of Bunkie, passed away on Friday, October 6, 2017 at the Bayou Vista Nursing Home. She was born on September 18, 1924.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Laymon Aymond; her parents, Dicken C. and Odelia Ducote Bordelon; a grandchild, Mallory Aymond; daughter-in-law, Angela Dupre Aymond; and 15 brothers and sisters.

Survivors include her son, Paul Gerard (Sandra) Aymond of New Roads; her daughters, Elaine A. (Robert) Davis of Bunkie, Mary Ellen A. (Paul) Laborde of Bunkie, and Marla A. (Dwayne) Atwell of Muskogee, Oklahoma; 10 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren.

Online condolences may be sent to www.hixson-ducote.com