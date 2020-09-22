Mable Bordelon, 89, Moreauville

Funeral Mass for Mable Bordelon of Moreauville will begin at 10:00AM on Thursday, September 24, 2020 at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Moreauville. Burial will follow at the Sacred Heart Mausoleum.

Mable Bordelon, age 89, passed away on Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at the Avoyelles Manor Nursing Home in Dupont.

Those left to cherish her memory are her husband, Hubert Bordelon of Moreauville; daughter, Juanita Gauthier of Moreauville; son, Arthur (Carol) Bordelon of Moreauville; sister, Jane Mayeux of Moreauville; grandchildren, Jason Gauthier and Melissa Gauthier. She is also survived by two great-grandchildren, Garett Gauthier and Heidi Gauthier.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Maurice & Lillie Coco Mayeux, Sr.; and her brother, Maurice Mayeux, Jr.

Visitation will begin at 8:00AM until 9:45AM on Thursday, September 24, 2020 at the Escude Funeral Home in Moreauville.

Friends and family are invited to sign the online guestbook at www.escudefuneralhome.com.

Escude Funeral Home of Mansura has been entrusted with funeral arrangements.