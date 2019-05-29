Mable Rabalais age 92 of Baton Rouge

Funeral services for Mable Rabalais will be held on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at 11:00 am at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Moreauville LA.

Mable (age 92) died at St. Clare Manor in Baton Rouge on May 24, 2019 at 11:06 am after a very long courageous battle with Alzheimer's Disease. She was preceded in death by her husband, Francis Jennings Rabalais; parents, Thomas and Neda Rabalais; sisters and brother, Barbara Chauffpied, Bertha Riche, Rita Birdsong, Leona Mayeux, Lillie Gourley and Thomas Rabalais.

Those left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Frances Rabalais; sister, Faye Proskowetz; granddaughter, Alison Mendez; grandson, Christopher Mendez; great grandchildren, Aubrynn, Carson; Phoenix and Connor and numerous nieces and nephews and other family members who will miss her dearly.

Mable spent most of her life devoted to her beloved husband Jennings and daughter Frances. She had a love for all people especially her family. We will always remember her for her sense of humor and infectious laugh. Her grandchildren, Christopher and Alison, were the light of her life and she truly cherished them. She will be sorely missed. Heaven has surely gained an angel.

Special gratitude would like to be extended to the wonderful, caring staff at St. Clare Manor and the angels at Bridgeway Hospice.